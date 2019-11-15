



There are three weeks left in the regular season for most fantasy leagues, which means it is crunch time. Lineup decisions can make or break your seeding heading into the playoffs.

As we do each week, the experts from Fantasy Football Today, have crunched the numbers and have their picks for which players to definitely have in your lineup and which players to avoid in Week 11. There are no surprises when it comes to the quarterback who should sit this week.

Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz has had a fine season, but he is matched up against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots defense this week which does not bode well for his fantasy stats. Lamar Jackson is really the only quarterback that we have seen have success against the Patriots this season, and Wentz is not the same level of athlete that Jackson is. Add in the fact that newly signed receiver Jordan Matthews is likely to have a larger role in the offense due to injuries at the position, and the outlook is not good for Wentz.

On the flip side, Jamey, Dave and Heath all like Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers coming off a rough performance last week against the Oakland Raiders. The main reason? The Chargers face the Chiefs in Mexico City and as Richard notes, “the Chiefs have allowed at least 22 fantasy points to four out of the last five QBs they have faced.” The Chiefs defense has improved, but Rivers’ history against them, combined with their recent play, has the Chargers signal caller squarely in the “must start” position this week.

For more advice on your lineup this week, check out the video above and you can catch Fantasy Football Today each day at 12 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS Sports HQ.

Start

QB: Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Mexico City)-Chiefs have allowed 22 fantasy points to four out of the last five QBs

RB: Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins

WR: Tyrell Williams, Oakland Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Sit

QB: Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots

RB: David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers

WR: Terry McLaurin, Washington Redskins vs. New York Jets