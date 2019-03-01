Latest Videos
Digital Brief: March 1, 2019 (AM)Jan Carabeo has your morning Digital Brief.
Katie Fehlinger Has A Preview Of This Weekend's Philadelphia Union Season OpenerKatie Fehlinger reports.
Trang Do Participates In Read Across AmericaTrang read to students at Worcester Elementary School.
Messy Weather Likely To Blame For Snow Plow CrashIt happened near Old York and Foxcroft Roads.
Slick Spots Expected On Roads During Friday Morning CommuteMeteorologist Matt Peterson reports from Bucks County.
Man Shot, Killed In KingsessingPolice are now looking for a gunman and motive.
Mobile Weather Watcher Tracking SnowfallMeteorologist Matt Peterson reports.
6 AM Forecast: Snow This MorningKatie Fehlinger has the latest forecast.