PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hired three times and fired twice: It’s been a rollercoaster year for Jordan Matthews. But as the Eagles host the Patriots Sunday, his ride will hopefully be on the way up.

The Eagles will already be without receivers DeSean Jackson and maybe Alshon Jeffery against the Patriots’ stout secondary so you have to wonder, what’s the gameplan?

Less than a week after signing with the Eagles, Matthews figures to play a big role in the offense.

“I always go out there with the mindset of I gotta go out there, make plays and lead,” Matthews said.

Players like Dallas Goedert know they are going to have to step up.

“Any time you see a team doing what they’re doing, it’s kind of unheard of — 10, 15 years of dominance. But I don’t look at it like they’re anybody else. We’re gonna go out there and play football, which is always fun, and we’re gonna have a good day,” Goedert said.

Watch Eagles-Patriots Sunday at 4:25 p.m. on CBS3.

Watch the full video for more.