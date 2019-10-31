



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say Maurice Louis confessed to killing his mother, stepfather and younger brothers inside a West Philadelphia Wednesday. What nobody can seem to understand though, is why?

In the quadruple murder, family and friends say the shooter’s personality had recently changed and mental health experts say that’s an indication that person might need help.

In less than three weeks, two unimaginable crimes have taken place in Philadelphia. Both were under similar circumstances.

On Oct. 14, police rushed to the Tacony section of the city where they say 28-year-old Damyrra Jones had just killed her two young daughters and husband, before trying to kill herself.

And just Wednesday in West Philadelphia, police say 28-year-old Louis shot and killed his mother, stepfather and two brothers.

Louis’ mother, 51-year-old Janet Woodson, was found by the front door. His stepfather, 56-year-old Leslie Holmes, was found in the dining room. His brothers, 7-year-old Leslie Woodson and 18-year-old Sy-eed Woodson, were discovered dead in the kitchen and a second-floor rear bedroom.

“He had serious problems and we were telling her she had to get him out of there,” a neighbor said.

Family members say Louis suffered from a mental illness.

Both shooters legally purchased the guns just hours before the killings.

“My heart is down below my ankles,” Virginia Lock said.

Lock’s store sold Louis the shotgun used in the murders.

When asked if Louis showed any signs that something wasn’t normal when buying the gun, Lock said: “No, the fellow that waited on him, he was fine.”

But Dr. Sara Corse, a clinical psychologist at the Council for Relationships, says there are signs family members should look for if they suspect loved ones need help.

“If the person is more withdrawn or they’re sleeping patterns have changed and they seem really erratic,” Corse said. “Depression, anxiety and other mental health disorders are treatable. It carries the message of hope for the person who is experiencing it and for the family members.”

Family members of the Woodsons say they’ll hold a vigil to remember the four victims this Saturday at the home where the murders happened.

Visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness’s website here to learn more about available mental health resources.