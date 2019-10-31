PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man accused of killing his mother, stepfather and two brothers, including a 6-year-old, was found sitting naked in a chair, drinking from a vodka bottle and with a rifle case next to him when police arrived at the West Philadelphia home. Police say 29-year-old Maurice Louis confessed to shooting and killing all four victims after a family incident.
Authorities had been called to the home on the 5000 block of Walton Avenue for a welfare check Wednesday afternoon after two of the victims didn’t show up for work on Wednesday.
Responding officers say no one answered the door. With the help of fire personnel, they climbed into a partially open second-floor window. Police say Louis pointed them towards where they could find the bodies.
Louis’ mother, 51-year-old Janet Woodson, was found by the front door. His stepfather, 56-year-old Leslie Holmes, was found in the dining room. His brothers, 7-year-old Leslie Woodson and 18-year-old Sy-eed Woodson, were discovered dead in the kitchen and a second-floor rear bedroom.
Investigators say they all suffered catastrophic head wounds from a shotgun.
Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter says something happened within the family that set Louis off, prompting him to purchase a shotgun on Tuesday.
“He just obviously had some kind of hatred for family members or in that moment did and made a decision to kill them,” Coulter said.
Seasoned investigators told CBS3 the scene was something out of a horror flick. It’s believed Louis was lying in wait for each victim and used a birdshot in the shotgun. Police say the shots would have had to be at point-blank range for them to be lethal.
Sources tell Eyewitness News Louis suffers from a mental illness.
Louis has been charged with four counts of criminal homicide and related offenses.
Coulter says he is cooperating with investigators in the case. Police continue to work towards a motive.
