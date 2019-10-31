



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Neighbors have identified a woman who was among four family members killed inside a home in West Philadelphia. Janet Woodson, 51, along with her husband and 17-year-old and 6-year-old sons, were shot to death inside their home on the 5000 block of Walton Avenue.

Police say the suspect, Janet’s 29-year-old son Maurice Louis, pulled the trigger and is in custody. Sources say he has confessed to the killings of Janet and Leslie Woodson, as well as 17-year-old Sayeed and 6-year-old Leslie Jr.

Police say Janet and her family were all shot sometime in the last 24 hours.

Neighbors shared her photo while expressing the shocking news of her death.

“She texts me every morning. She didn’t text me this morning and I was wondering why,” Bernadine Mills said.

Police suspect a Louis shot his four family members with a shotgun, sources say, was purchased on Tuesday.

Those police sources say the shooter was lying in wait and shot the victims individually on the first and second floors of the home.

Police sources say the suspect suffers from a mental illness.

Neighbors say they witnessed warning signs.

“I kept saying all summer that something was wrong with him. He went away to school and when he came back he just wasn’t the same. He went to school in Virginia and when he came back he was just out of it, but he would always speak. He would nod his head and say, ‘Hey, ladies,’ and he would just keep going,” Regina Jones said.

Officials with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office are also on the scene.

Police say the incident is domestic related.