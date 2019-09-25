



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been an intense couple of days on the political front and new research says it’s a big source of stress for many Americans. Work and finances are the top sources of stress for most people, but a new study says they are stressed out over politics and believe it’s affecting their mental and physical health.

Political discord is again whipped into a frenzy. With 24-hour access to news and social media, it’s hard to escape.

Americans are making themselves sick over politics, according to a new study.

“Everything from stress and loss of sleep to damaged friendships to even thoughts of suicide because of politics,” University of Nebraska-Lincoln political scientist Kevin Smith said.

Smith authored the study, which analyzed a sample of Americans adults.

The study found that 38% say politics are stressing them out with 20% losing sleep because of it and 11.5% report politics negatively affects their physical health.

“One in four said that they had lost a friend. Similar numbers, sort of, said they had experienced problems at work or difficulty staying away from political websites,” Smith said.

Researchers also found younger people who consider themselves more liberal are more likely to report stress.

“When you are talking specifically about seeing rants online that you are having a hard time with, walk away from it,” Dr. Lynn Bufka, senior director for practice research and policy at American Psychological Association, said. “Take some deep breaths, do what you need to do to physically calm your body down.”

The American Psychological Association conducts a Stress in America survey each year, which also found that politics are a stressor for many.

Doctors say it’s important to find ways to cope.

“Decide how much you want to be exposed to that, and this is true for any stressor,” Bufka said.

Kaitlin Rick says she manages political stress as best she can.

“I discuss it with people. I join the groups with other people feeling the same way,” Rick said.

Some other ways to cope with stress include being well-rested, getting regular exercise and putting an emphasis on healthy relationships.

Researchers also found 29% of people surveyed said they have lost their temper because of politics.