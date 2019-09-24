  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Talkers


MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Politicians are inspiring golfers to hit their best shot at a driving range in Middle Township. President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are among the photos added to the yard markers at Cape May Par 3 Golf and Driving Range.

Credit: CBS3

Photos of Democrats are on the left and photos of Republicans are on the right.

Rick Jones, the facility’s president, came up with the idea.

“I normally have the regular signs up there and this past winter I was just trying to think of how I could maybe get people to hit a few more balls,” Jones said. “So I thought of many ideas and somehow this idea of the political signs on the right and left popped into my head. I don’t know how it happened, it just did.”

Credit: CBS3

Jones says he has received some negative comments about the photos online, but most of the feedback has been very positive.

