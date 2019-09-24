



MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Politicians are inspiring golfers to hit their best shot at a driving range in Middle Township. President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are among the photos added to the yard markers at Cape May Par 3 Golf and Driving Range.

Photos of Democrats are on the left and photos of Republicans are on the right.

Want to blow off a little political steam and work on your golf game? Cape May Par 3 & Driving Range has giant faces of political figures to aim at including @realDonaldTrump @JoeBiden @AOC @ewarren @BernieSanders @KellyannePolls pic.twitter.com/u9b0r2qG9p — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) September 24, 2019

Rick Jones, the facility’s president, came up with the idea.

“I normally have the regular signs up there and this past winter I was just trying to think of how I could maybe get people to hit a few more balls,” Jones said. “So I thought of many ideas and somehow this idea of the political signs on the right and left popped into my head. I don’t know how it happened, it just did.”

Jones says he has received some negative comments about the photos online, but most of the feedback has been very positive.