



PHILADELPHIA (CBS NEWS/CNN) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House is launching a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, setting up a dramatic constitutional clash just over a year before the presidential election.

Trump is facing intense criticism over a July phone call during which, according to a person familiar with the matter, he pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

Of the 235 Democrats in the House, there are at least 183 — according to a CNN count — who’ve made clear they support starting the impeachment inquiry process, while some have gone further.

Pennsylvania

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania

Scanlon, a member of the Judiciary Committee, tweeted in May that she supported an impeachment inquiry after a text message conversation with her son.

Rep. Dwight Evans of Pennsylvania

Evans has openly supported steps toward impeachment since Trump’s first year in office. In December 2017, he released a statement explaining his vote not to table a House resolution calling for impeachment.

“After being in Congress for over a year and observing President Trump’s questionable actions I strongly believe there should at least be a discussion about whether or not President Trump’s actions met the bar of impeachment,” Evans stated.

In February 2018, Evans was co-host of an event on the “Party to Impeach” tour with billionaire Tom Steyer, who has long publicly advocated impeaching Trump.

“The President is not above the Constitution,” Evans told Philly Magazine at the time. “He needs to be held accountable. My constituents have raised serious concerns about the President’s actions.”

Rep. Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania

In an interview in May with CNN’s Kate Bolduan, Boyle said he’s ready to start holding impeachment hearings.

“Given that the special counsel is now officially concluded and is now resigning, I believe that the ball is clearly in our court,” he said. “I’ve called not for a rush to vote on impeachment but the official beginning of impeachment hearings, so that way we can go through what’s in the report. We can further investigate where the report didn’t go.”

Rep. Mike Doyle of Pennsylvania

Doyle tweeted his support for an impeachment inquiry in June.

“Congress has the authority to subpoena any information necessary to carry out its oversight responsibilities,” Doyle wrote. “But the Administration refuses to comply with subpoenas and continues to prevent witnesses from testifying. I believe that it’s time to initiate an #Impeachment inquiry.”

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania

Houlahan and six other Democrats wrote in a Washington Post op-ed on September 23 that if allegations Trump pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden “are true, we believe these actions represent an impeachable offense. We do not arrive at this conclusion lightly, and we call on our colleagues in Congress to consider the use of all congressional authorities available to us, including the power of ‘inherent contempt’ and impeachment hearings, to address these new allegations, find the truth and protect our national security.”

New Jersey

Rep. Frank Pallone of New Jersey

“The reports of a whistleblower complaint clearly call into question the oath the President took to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States above political, financial, and personal gain,” he said in a news release on September 24. “The President has done more than enough to meet the legal standards to justify impeachment. It’s time for Congress to exercise its constitutional authority and impeach the President in order to protect the rule of law and our democracy.”

Rep. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey

Malinowski explained to the New Jersey Star-Ledger in late May why he supports moving forward with impeachment proceedings: “Nobody knows what the political impact will be, and therefore it is a risk. But when in doubt, it’s probably best to do the right thing.”

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jerseys

Watson Coleman tweeted her announcement on July 11.

“The President has shown a disregard not only for Congress’s oversight powers, but disregard for the rulings of the Supreme Court,” she tweeted. “I promised to fight for my constituents and that’s why I’m calling for an #ImpeachmentInquiryNow. Keep speaking up, keep standing up, keep showing up.”

Rep. Donald Norcross of New Jersey

“I remain in favor of the impeachment process,” Norcross tweeted in June. “The future of our country is at stake. No one is above the law.”

Rep. Bill Pascrell of New Jersey

Pascrell released a statement on July 18 saying “the sitting President has disgraced his office and our nation beyond measure.”

“It is only Congress that can finally hold him to account,” he said in his statement. “We must do this by commencing impeachment hearings of the President.”

Rep. Donald Payne Jr. of New Jersey

Politico reported on July 18 that Payne supports an impeachment inquiry. The congressman’s office confirmed to CNN on July 30 that he does support an inquiry.

Rep. Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey

Sherrill and six other Democrats wrote in a Washington Post op-ed on September 23 that if allegations Trump pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden “are true, we believe these actions represent an impeachable offense. We do not arrive at this conclusion lightly, and we call on our colleagues in Congress to consider the use of all congressional authorities available to us, including the power of ‘inherent contempt’ and impeachment hearings, to address these new allegations, find the truth and protect our national security.”

Rep. Albio Sires of New Jersey

Sires became at least the tenth House Democrat to come out in support of impeachment after Trump acknowledged that his discussion in July with Ukraine’s President referenced Biden.

“Up until now, I wanted to follow the ongoing congressional investigations to their conclusions and using the facts uncovered to make a decision about impeachment,” Sires said in a statement on September 24. “However, these developments raise the urgency to a new level and I join many of my colleagues, and our constituents, in calling for an impeachment inquiry — we must uphold our oaths to protect the country, even if the President will not.”

Delaware

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware

Blunt Rochester cited the Mueller investigation as to why she now supported the start of an impeachment inquiry, in her July 25 announcement.

“While I believe we must continue pursuing oversight through the six committees of jurisdiction in the House while also pursuing the facts in the courts, I believe opening an impeachment inquiry gives us firmer legal ground on which to stand,” she said in a statement. “An impeachment inquiry also gives the American people the opportunity to more clearly understand the conduct of this President and his allies.”

