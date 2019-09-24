WILMINGTON, Del. (CNN) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to say Tuesday that if President Donald Trump does not comply with Congress’ requests for information, “Congress has no choice but to impeach,” according to a Biden campaign aide. Biden will deliver a statement at 2:30 p.m. ET on Trump’s “ongoing abuse of power,” according to a campaign advisory.

Biden will argue “Trump’s latest abuses are on top of all of his prior abuses,” according to the aide. “He’s going to call on Trump to comply with all of Congress’ outstanding, lawful requests for information — in the Ukraine matter, and in the other investigations — and if Trump does not comply, Congress has no choice but to impeach.”

Trump is facing intense criticism over a July phone call during which, according to a person familiar with the matter, he pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Biden’s son, Hunter. There is no evidence of wrongdoing by either Joe or Hunter Biden.

The call between Trump and Zelensky, which took place one day after former special counsel Robert Mueller testified before Congress about Russian interference in US elections, was also part of a whistleblower complaint submitted to the Intelligence Community Inspector General, the source added. The Wall Street Journal was first to report Trump pressured Zelensky during the July phone call.

Trump admitted Monday he delayed aid to Ukraine ahead of the call to Zelensky, giving the excuse that he was waiting for European nations to contribute their fair share of aid.

The Washington Post first reported Monday Trump had directed his acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to freeze nearly $400 million of US military and security aid to Ukraine in the days before he spoke with Zelensky.

