



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cedric the Entertainer is the latest celebrity to share his thoughts on Philadelphia-native Kevin Hart as he continues his recovery from injuries he sustained in a car accident in Malibu, California earlier this month. The legendary comedian recalled his reaction to the news of the accident.

He says he was in Europe when he got word of the accident and worried he heard the news much later than others but he still made sure he reached out to Hart and his family.

“I was really glad everybody made it out of that accident, because I know that area and it could be very tragic if you go over those hills,” he says.

Cedric mentioned he has spoken with Hart in the weeks since the accident and says he is recuperating and taking his time to get back.

“You never want anything to happen to anybody like that, he’s just a good dude and he works hard,” he said about Hart.

The comedian went on to mention the first time he met Hart and when he realized he had what it took to become a comedian.

“I used to do a tour and would put on a lot of young comedians and he was one of the guys back then that we were like ‘this dude is special,’ this dude was funny and quick,” he said.

