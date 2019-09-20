Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Another year, another new iPhone. Customers were eager to get their hands on one of the new Apple iPhones in Center City.
Eyewitness News caught customers waiting outside of the Apple store on Walnut Street overnight as workers were busy stocking the shelves.
If you’re thinking about buying the new iPhone, there are some new features for you to consider.
The biggest change to the iPhone 11, iPhone Pro and iPhone Max are the cameras.
The 11 has two cameras on the back for wide and ultra-wide pictures.
The higher end models have three cameras.
It’s important to note, the phones are not 5G compatible.
The new phones start at $699.
