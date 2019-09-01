PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Comedian Kevin Hart suffered major back injuries after his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda rolled into an embankment early Sunday morning in Malibu, California Highway Patrol say. Hart was in the passenger seat when the crash occurred around 12:45 a.m.
According to officials, the driver identified as Jared Black, lost control of the vehicle as it turned left towards Mulholland Highway.
The Barracuda then veered off the road and rolled down the embankment trapping Black and Rebecca Broxterman inside, according to the CHP report.
After the crash, Hart headed back to his nearby residence for medical attention.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital and also suffered back injures, while Broxterman complained of pain but did not go to a hospital, CHP says.
It does not appear that Hart’s injuries are life-threatening.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, but authorities determined the driver was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.
