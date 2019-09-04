PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A number of celebrities sent their best wishes to Philadelphia-native Kevin Hart as he recovers from major back injuries he suffered in a car accident on Sunday in Malibu, California. Actor and comedian Gary Owen spoke about his reaction when he heard the news of Hart’s accident and shares what his biggest worry was.
“That’s my friend, I go into dad/family mode when someone gets hurt like that,” Owen said.
Hart and Owen worked together in a number of movies over the years. Owen said his fatherly instincts took over after he heard the news.
“He’s got a 1-year-old son … I want his son to grow up with Kevin, that we all know. I don’t want anything, no disabilities, something slower because of the car wreck. I want him to be there,” the actor said.
He added, that he was in contact with some people close to Hart after the accident. Owen says they were “vague,” but mentioned Hart is doing good and is expected to make a full recovery.
Watch the video to hear more from Gary Owen.
