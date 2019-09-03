



DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A new restaurant in Doylestown is serving up much more than just food. It’s also benefiting students throughout the Central Bucks School District, one musical note and one dish at a time.

The sound of music mixes with the aroma of down home food at Café with Soul. This newly-opened, small restaurant in the heart of Doylestown has a big mission.

“The main mission of the restaurant is to serve the Central Bucks community, specifically for music and STEM education,” Café with Soul owner, Joel Zazyczny says.

He opened the non-profit restaurant two weeks ago, bridging his background in science and technology with his love of music, all while giving 100% of the restaurants profits to scholarships in science and music throughout the Central Bucks County School District.

“I’m 30 years in chemicals and industrial minerals but I have music background and all of my children have gone through the Central Bucks East School District. It’s been phenomenal, the support in the music and the sciences,” Zazyczny said.

He also has a great supporting staff, with Omar Olivares cooking up dishes in the kitchen, while Beth Anne Reid adds a bit of soul with her history of singing, acting and waitressing.

“Joel had this great idea to do a not-for profit. He’s blessed enough to have the financial means to do so, but he didn’t know anything about restaurants. I have no money and I knew 40 years of restaurants,” Reid said.

And so, a perfect business marriage was born – as customers flock to the Café with Soul for music, the food and the philanthropy it promotes.

“We’re here to serve the public and give them really good food, create community at the restaurant and in part serving the children, the young adults in the community,” says Zazyczny.

Café with Soul is a breakfast and lunch restaurant, but they encourage anyone to stop by to listen to some great music, all while helping students in music and STEM education.