



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Summer break is officially over as a large number of school districts across the region resume classes today. A symphony of bells could be heard throughout parts of Bewerytown on Tuesday morning as students and staff ushered in a new school year within the Philadelphia School District.

Some students were sad summer was over but others were excited to begin a new year.

Second grader Lilly Jane Johnson Russell is the third generation of her family to attend Robert Morris Elementary School.

“There’s a lot of history in this school from our family,” a family member said.

The students received a special red carpet treatment as they made their way into class.

While most students started today, lingering construction delayed the start of school at Ben Franklin High School and Science Leadership Academy by two days.

Those students will be sharing a modernized building this year.

“It’s really about efficiency and use. The renovation has been extraordinary and we are excited,” Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. William Hite said.

Superintendent Hite says children throughout the district have a lot to look forward to as district leaders work to bring all buildings into the 21st century.

The primary goal remains the same.

“We want kids in school every day on time ready to learn,” Dr. Hite said.

CBS3’s Crystal Cranmore reports.