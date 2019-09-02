  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – We gotta show you what our Alexandria Hoff captured during her holiday weekend down the shore. Alex was on the 21st Street beach in Ocean City on Sunday when she spotted a couple near the water.

She quickly snapped a picture of beachgoers Jadayja Gonzalez and Stefano Longo as they got engaged.

The Colorado couple is originally from Moorestown and stayed down the shore to celebrate the holiday weekend.

Congratulations to Jadayja and Stefano!

