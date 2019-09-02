Comments
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – We gotta show you what our Alexandria Hoff captured during her holiday weekend down the shore. Alex was on the 21st Street beach in Ocean City on Sunday when she spotted a couple near the water.
She quickly snapped a picture of beachgoers Jadayja Gonzalez and Stefano Longo as they got engaged.
Spotted this joyful #ocnj moment just a few minutes ago. Happy engagement, strangers! pic.twitter.com/oMYHriXQLK
— Alexandria Hoff (@AlexandriaHoff) September 1, 2019
The Colorado couple is originally from Moorestown and stayed down the shore to celebrate the holiday weekend.
Congratulations to Jadayja and Stefano!
