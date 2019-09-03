PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new study ranks Philadelphia the third worst United States city to drive in. WalletHub released 2019’s Best and Worst Cities to Drive In on Tuesday morning.
WalletHub compared 100 of the most populated United States cities using four key categories, including cost of ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, safety, and access to vehicles and maintenance.
The survey found the drivers spend an average of 310 hours on the road per year – just about 13 days.
Philadelphia ranked the third worst city to drive in, the fifth in highest accident likelihood and tied with New York City for highest parking rates.
Oakland, California and Detroit, Michigan were the top two worst cities to drive in.
The top three best states to drive in were Raleigh, North Carolina, Orlando, Florida, and Lincoln, Nebraska.
