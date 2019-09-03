Comments
HERSHEY, Pa. (CBS) – The Jonas Brothers have been spending the summer on the road, touring for their latest album called “Happiness.” Before their show in Hershey, Pennsylvania over the weekend, they made a very special detour to spread a little happiness to a fan in need.
Sixteen-year-old Lily Jordan had to miss the show because she was receiving chemotherapy.
She jokingly posted an invitation to the band on Instagram, which went viral and got their attention.
