



NEWARK, Del (CBS) — American Red Cross workers from the Delaware Valley are in Florida to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. Among those workers is Vic Parker who traveled from her home in Newark, Delaware to volunteer at a shelter in Florida.

Through FaceTime, Parker gave Eyewitness News a look inside the shelter.

The American Red Cross set up sleeping quarters inside Edgewater High School in Orlando, as Hurricane Dorian inches its way towards the United States.

“We have security here. We have a nurse here. We have mental health here in case someone is feeling down, a little depressed because they’re going through a hurricane,” Parker explained.

So far 30 people have been staying at the shelter which can accommodate up to 450 people.

“How have people reacted when they entered the shelter?” asked CBS3’s Chantee Lans.

“They are feeling nervous because they just don’t know what to expect,” Parker replied.

Volunteering at Red Cross shelters during hurricanes is something Parker has devoted her life to for a decade.

“It feels good. This is what I do. I bleed the Red Cross but I’m just happy that I’m able to help people and just give back,” Parker says.

Evacuation orders have also been issued for coastal areas in South Carolina and Georgia. Parker says after volunteering in Florida, she could be sent to one of those areas.

CBS3’s Chantee Lans reports.