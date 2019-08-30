PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Members of Pennsylvania’s Task Force 1 are on their way to South Florida to help residents as Hurricane Dorian approaches. The Philadelphia Fire Department sponsors Pennsylvania Task Force One.
The task force is one of 28 federal urban search-and-rescue teams overseen by FEMA.
Forty-two members of the fire department along with 38 first responders from across the region, and lots of equipment are now headed to a staging area in Miami.
“We bring everything, hazardous material equipment, boats for water rescue so we can do periodic tasks,” Lt. Beau Borkowski, from the Philadelphia Fire Dept. said.
Task Force 1 deployed to South Carolina in 2018 to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
They also went to the Florida paddle to assist with the recovery from Hurricane Michael.
