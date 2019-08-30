



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eight American Red Cross workers from the Philadelphia area are on their way to Florida to help people who may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian, as it prepares to make landfall. They say some 19 million people may be in harm’s way and their job is to help in any way possible.

“The Red Cross usually helps people on the worst day of their lives,” Aj Suero says.

Flight Operations At Philadelphia International Airport Running Smoothly As People Try To Escape Hurricane Dorian

As he made his way to the airport to go to Florida ahead of Dorian, he said the Red Cross is ready to help again.

“We always hope for the best, prepare for the worst and take it as it comes,” he said.

Suero is one of 600 Red Cross workers headed to Florida.

Their goal will be to help people find shelter, help with communications and offer emotional support.

“We’re optimistic that hopefully it’s not as bad as its forecast to be but we’re prepared for what might come,” Suero said.

‘I Left All My Family Down There’: Travelers From Puerto Rico Land In Philadelphia To Escape Hurricane Dorian

The National Weather Service says Dorian could hit Florida as a category 4 storm with winds up to 156 miles per hour. PECO sent 35 crew members to Florida on Thursday, Delmarva power and Atlantic City electric also sent 42 line workers on Friday.

“It’s nice to get away for a bit and it’s nice to help other people. Normally when we go away the people are super appreciative to see us. Especially coming from this far away,” Steve Mangini from Delmarva Power said.

The American Red Cross and power crews say they’re prepared to be deployed for at least a week.