EDDYSTONE, Pa. (CBS) — PECO crews are heading to Florida to help deal with the potential aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. About 35 employees are heading southbound Thursday afternoon.
They’ll be on hand to restore power and repair damage wherever they are needed.
Eyewitness News was at Eddystone, Delaware County, on Thursday while workers loaded up and headed out.
Atlantic City Electric and Delmarva Power also have workers headed to the hurricane zone to help out.
The state of Florida has declared a state of emergency as Hurricane Dorian gains strength and could reach a Category 4 when it makes landfall.
