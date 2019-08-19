



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Lebanon County girl spent her Monday dropping off presents for Philadelphia police officers. She wanted them to know she was thinking about them, especially in the wake of the recent shooting that injured a number of officers.

Eight-year-old Kaylee Byers had a special delivery for the 18th Police District.

“I came by and wanted to drop off some bracelets for you guys,” she said.

Since last summer, Kaylee has been giving away handmade black-and-blue bracelets. It’s a small token to thank police officers for risking their lives.

“Why are they are getting hurt and killed? Because people should appreciate them for what they’re doing. They’re helping the country,” Kaylee said.

“After the shooting last week, six of them reached out to her to tell her they were OK and wanted her to come visit and help make people a little bit happier, so she did,” Kaylee’s father, Todd Byers, said.

Kaylee has made more than 1,000 bracelets and documented her progress on Facebook. She has sent bracelets as far as Australia.

Amid all the hugs and the smiles, Kaylee asked the officers for one thing — to dance with her.

Some officers say they now consider the bracelets part of their uniform.

“I told her I’ll never take it off. I’ll keep it on, and it’s just outstanding what she’s done,” Philadelphia Police Sgt. Sharone Johnson said.

“No matter how tough we have of a job, I can look down and say, ‘You know what? That day, on a Monday morning, I received a bracelet from a child that loves us,’” Officer Shamssadeen Baukman added.

Kaylee’s mom said she delivered 106 bracelets to three police districts on Monday.

She even stopped and dropped some bracelets for transit police.

Kaylee has given out 1,800 bracelets.