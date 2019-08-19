BERGENFIELD, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey woman won $5 million in the lottery after praying to her deceased mother for a blessing. Nonie Briggs, of Bergenfield, became an instant millionaire after playing the $30 Lucky 7s Scratch-Offs ticket at the Oprandy’s Wine & Liquor over the weekend.
Briggs told the New Jersey Lottery that the day she prayed to her mom for a blessing, she received a phone call asking her to work on the weekend to cover for a co-worker.
On her way into work, she picked up a scratch-off ticket and won another free ticket. The second ticket was also a “free ticket” winner, so she redeemed a third one, where she won $50.
Briggs decided to buy another $30 scratch-off ticket with her winnings, and that’s when she became a millionaire.
After scratching the fourth ticket and realizing she just won $5 million, she started crying in the store. When the retailer scanned the ticket to confirm, she jumped up and down with joy.
Briggs and her family plan to invest and save the winnings for the future.
In the Delaware Valley, two $1 million scratch-off tickets were recently sold within a week.
