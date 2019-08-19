WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory In Effect For Philadelphia And Surrounding Suburbs From 10 A.M. Until 8 P.M. Tuesday
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – How young is too young for a weight-loss regimen? A new app is leaving a bad taste in some experts’ mouths.

The company formerly known as Weight Watchers has launched a new healthy-eating app called “Kurbo.”

It’s geared toward children ages 8 to 17 years old.

The app gives food a rating of red, yellow or green.

The red stands for candy and soda, pasta as yellow, and veggies and fruit as green.

The goal is for kids to identify “green” foods that they should eat more often.

Critics say the diet app could lead to lifelong problems with food.

