PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The gunman accused of shooting six Philadelphia police officers during an hours-long standoff in the city’s Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood was arraigned on Saturday morning. Officials charged 36-year-old Maurice Hill with multiple counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, drug and weapons offenses and other related charges.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Thursday that Hill would most likely face enough charges to keep him in jail for life.
“There will be a lot of charges. These are more than enough charges so that Mr. Maurice Hill may never exit jail,” Krasner said.
All six police officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were released from the hospital Wednesday night.
Hill was denied bail.
A preliminary hearing is set for September.
Four other co-defendants were also charged in the case.
The co-defendants are Jill Rich, Gregory Littlejohn, Shafeeq Simon, and Terrence Williams.
