PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are back at the scene of Wednesday’s shooting where six officers were shot. Two days removed from apprehending suspect Maurice Hill, now police must process the scene.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said they will be meticulous in doing so as the scene has proven to be unique.
“In order to proceed now in the legal aspect of it, we have to do everything we’re supposed to do,” Ross said. “Dot every I cross every T. It’s one of the most extensive scenes I’ve seen in a while.”
The commissioner confirmed an AR-15 rifle was recovered from the home, the weapon Hill allegedly used to fire on officers. Officers also found other handguns.
“We also found other handguns inside of there, and as I understand it, he was telling people he was heavily armed and not going back to prison,” Ross said.
Hill has an extensive arrest record dating back to the early 2000s.
“He was well known to the police. The police in Southwest knew him very well. Known him to be involved in the drug trade and shootings,” Ross said.
Ross says Hill’s family made it clear to the commissioner, he was always interested in gun play.
CBS3’s Dan Koob contributed to this report.
