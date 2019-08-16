



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Nicetown-Tioga resident’s home is now riddled with bullets. Eyewitness News is taking you inside the house where Philadelphia police officers were stationed during the harrowing seven-hour standoff that left six officers shot.

More than two days after bullets flew in North Philly, the investigation is still ongoing.

“To our knowledge, this is the single largest incident, single incident where this many police officers have been shot,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew said. “The officer-involved shooting investigation unit has been working around the clock since these incidents started Wednesday.”

The alleged shooter, Maurice Hill, will not be formally charged by the District Attorney’s Office until those investigators submit the arrest packet to prosecutors.

“At that point, the DA will review the packet and decide what charges he thinks are appropriate,” Kinebrew said.

Investigators Continue Processing Home Where Gunman Opened Fire On Philadelphia Police Officers In Nicetown-Tioga

And then perhaps a return to normalcy for many in the neighborhood affected by the hours-long shootout and standoff.

“My home was being commandeered by the police department,” Marlo Thomas said.

Thomas’ home was used by SWAT team members, since it sits directly behind where police say Hill was holed up. At one point, Thomas estimates 50 SWAT officers were in her home.

“I had no idea what was going on,” Thomas said.

During the seven-hour ordeal, Thomas happened to be on a trip overseas. Her father, who lives next door, let police inside the home during the chaos. The shooter even fired into the house.

“There is a bullet hole through my door,” Thomas said.

Steel pots and pans were also damaged by gunfire. Thomas says one of the six officers shot was hit in the leg in her kitchen.

“Blood was on everything,” she said.

Upstairs, more police used a back bedroom to keep their eyes and guns trained on the suspect.

WATCH: Suspect Released From Hospital After Shooting 6 Philadelphia Police Officers In Hours-Long Standoff; Suspect Identified As 36-Year-Old Maurice Hill

“This was shot out,” Thomas said of a bedroom window.

And though there has been a lot for Thomas to clean, she’s glad the property is perhaps part of the reason why the terrifying shooting ended without anyone being killed.

“I’m glad they were able to get a good vantage point and do whatever they needed to do to keep themselves safe,” she said.

The home is not Thomas’ permanent home. She lives in the Northeast, but her home was damaged by a fire last August.