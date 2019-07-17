



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A heat health emergency has been issued for Philadelphia as oppressive heat has settled in over the entire region. The dangerous weather is going to last several days as the heat health emergency goes until Sunday at 11 p.m.

An excessive heat warning is also in effect for Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs as the region could see 100-degree temperatures this week. Because of this long stretch of dangerous heat, many communities are offering discounted or even free pool rates to help people cool off.

The pool at 26th and Master Streets in North Philadelphia is just one of more than 70 public pools in the city that are now operating on a free swim schedule.

What the free swim schedule means is that all classes and camps that have designated times to use the city’s pools must also share it with the public as temperatures soar.

Philly pools are really expected to get packed with people over the next several days.

“When there’s a code red and there’s excessive heat on a day like this, we have open swim from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and then 12 to 5 on Saturday and Sunday,” Alain Joinville, of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, said. “Open swim, you can come at any time, there’s no designated family swim, or anything like that, we just want everybody to get in the pool and stay cool.”

The city also says there are several cooling stations for homeless people and its six adult centers for seniors are having extended hours.