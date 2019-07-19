Philadelphia Weather: Dangerous Heat Taking Over Delaware Valley From Philadelphia to the Jersey shore, temperatures could feel like we are in the triple digits.

Philadelphia Weather: Heat Health Emergency Issued For Philadelphia As Dangerous Weather To Last Several Days The dangerous weather is going to last several days as the heat health emergency goes until Sunday at 11 p.m.

Philadelphia Weather: Delaware Valley Could See Temperatures Reach 100 Degrees As Dangerous Heat On The Way An excessive heat warning is in effect for Philadelphia and all surrounding suburbs for five days, from 8 a.m. Wednesday until 10 p.m. Sunday.

Camden Officials Working To Keep Residents Safe With Dangerous Heat On The WayIt's time to make plans to spend time indoors or in the water and check on neighbors and pets as dangerous heat is on the way.