PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Plan for the threat of torrential downpours and thunderstorms on Wednesday — and likely Thursday — as tropical moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry saturates our atmosphere in the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys.
The picture of specific timing is still coming together, so stay tuned to the evolving forecast, but the mostly likely time frame is the evening — after 6 p.m. on Wednesday and into Thursday afternoon and evening.
The Florida-style rainfall intensity could yield localized flash flooding. Keep alert to the possible issuance of a flash flood watch by the National Weather Service on Tuesday.
Very high moisture content in combination with sufficient instability could yield thunderstorms with frequent lightning. Always remember when thunder roars, go indoors.