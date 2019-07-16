  • CBS 3On Air

By Lauren Casey
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Weather


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Plan for the threat of torrential downpours and thunderstorms on Wednesday — and likely Thursday — as tropical moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry saturates our atmosphere in the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys.

Credit: CBS3

The picture of specific timing is still coming together, so stay tuned to the evolving forecast, but the mostly likely time frame is the evening — after 6 p.m. on Wednesday and into Thursday afternoon and evening.

The Florida-style rainfall intensity could yield localized flash flooding. Keep alert to the possible issuance of a flash flood watch by the National Weather Service on Tuesday.

Credit: CBS3

Very high moisture content in combination with sufficient instability could yield thunderstorms with frequent lightning. Always remember when thunder roars, go indoors.

