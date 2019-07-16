



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Delaware Valley needs to prepare for a long-duration dangerous heat event that will extend through the upcoming weekend. An excessive heat warning is in effect for Philadelphia and all surrounding suburbs for five days, from 8 a.m. Wednesday until 10 p.m. Sunday.

A heat advisory is in effect for inland sections of coastal New Jersey, central Delaware, and our far north and west suburbs beginning Wednesday at 11 a.m. and lasting until 8 p.m., so watch for this to potentially be extended and/or upgraded.

Temperatures in the 90s and high humidity levels through this multi-day time frame will yield heat indices in the triple digits.

On Wednesday and Thursday, scattered downpours and thunderstorms will aid in some cooling off locally. However, Friday through Sunday is set to stay sunny, hazy and dry during the height of the excessive heat.

On Saturday, a forecast high temperature of 100 degrees would be the first 100-degree day in seven years in Philadelphia. Heat index values on this day could reach their highest level, possibly to 115 degrees.

Plan for ways to keep yourself and your family members cool during this extended stretch of dangerous heat. Review the symptoms of heat illness, the appropriate responses and note the critical differences between heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat is the No. 1 weather killer, taking more lives each year on average than tornadoes and hurricanes combined.

Bring pets indoors. Use extra caution on dog walks — if you’re hot, your dog is hot. Avoid contact with their paws and the street as on a 90-degree day, the temperature of asphalt can approach 145 degrees.