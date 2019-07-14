



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies honored another member of the 2008 World Series championship team. Former first baseman Ryan Howard was honored with a pre-game celebration before the Phillies’ 4-3 walk-off win over the Washington National as he officially retired as a Phillie.

Back in 2018, Howard announced his retirement from baseball in a letter for The Player’s Tribune, titled “Thank you, Philadelphia.”

Howard played all 13 years of his Major League career with the Phillies. During that time he was selected to three All-Star games, won the 2005 National League Rookie of the Year, the 2006 NL MVP and the 2006 Silver Slugger Award.

Celebrate PECO @RyanHoward Retirement Day with us LIVE from CBP! https://t.co/4KshjjPmbT — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 14, 2019

Also known as the “Big Piece,” Howard electrified the fans of Philadelphia with 382 towering home runs which is second all-time in team history. He also ranks third in all-time runs batted in with 1,194.

Excited for @Phillies retirement day and for what's to come. pic.twitter.com/is9xJqyaBs — Ryan Howard (@ryanhoward) July 14, 2019

Those in attendance for Sunday’s game against the Washington Nationals received a Howard bobble figurine to celebrate his retirement.

This is the third player to be honored by the team following second baseman Chase Utley and shortstop Jimmy Rollins.