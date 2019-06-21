PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies will celebrate the retirement of longtime second baseman Chase Utley on Friday. This is the second major retirement ceremony for the club as earlier this season they celebrated the retirement of former MVP Jimmy Rollins.
Utley also known as “The Man” to his fans, was the Phillies’ first round selection in the 2000 MLB Draft and went on to play for 13 years in Philadelphia before finishing his career as part of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
During his time in Philadelphia, he started in six All-Star games and won four Silver Slugger Awards, which is given to the best offensive player at each position.
Utley also holds the Phillies’ all-time records among second basemen for games played (1,453) and nearly every offensive category including 226 home runs, 1,580 hits, 883 RBIs and 616 extra-base hits.
Fans in attendance for Friday’s game will receive a Chase Utley bobble figurine. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., but the team says get to your seats early for some pregame surprises.
The Phillies will be hosting another retirement ceremony on Sunday, July 14 honoring former first baseman Ryan Howard.