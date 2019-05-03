  • CBS 3On Air

By Erik Chambliss
jimmy rollins, Local, Philadelphia Phillies


PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– All-Star shortstop Jimmy Rollins will retire as a Phillie on Saturday. The 2007 National League MVP will be honored during a pregame ceremony at Citizens Bank Park ahead of the Phillies taking on The Washington Nationals. Those in attendance will get their chance to take home a piece of Phillies history.

To celebrate the amazing career of J-Roll, fans 15 and older will receive a replica of the 2008 World Series Championship ring.

(Credit: Phillies.com)

During the 15 seasons Rollins spent in Philadelphia, he led the Phillies to five consecutive division titles, two National League pennants and, of course, the 2008 World Series title. He also is the franchise’s all-time hits leader with 2,306, as well as a three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove Award winner.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Saturday, but the team says get to your seats early for some pregame surprises.

