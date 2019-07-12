  • CBS 3On Air

By Erik Chambliss
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was another busy All-Star week for Philadelphia Phillie J.T. Realmuto and his wife Lexi as the couple welcomed their second child into the world. The Phillies lone All-Star made the announcement on his Instagram page Thursday night.

“Willa Mae graced us with her presence,” Realmuto said in the post.

Willa Mae has graced us with her presence 🙏

The Phillies along former players including Shane Victorino congratulated the couple.

But this isn’t the first time the couple celebrated a birth and an All-Star selection within the same week.

In 2018, Realmuto was the lone All-Star representative for the Miami Marlins, just two days after the birth of his first child, Gracie Lane.

After a few days of welcoming and celebrating, Realmuto and the rest of the Phillies return to the field on Friday to start a three-series with the Washington Nationals.

