PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was another busy All-Star week for Philadelphia Phillie J.T. Realmuto and his wife Lexi as the couple welcomed their second child into the world. The Phillies lone All-Star made the announcement on his Instagram page Thursday night.
“Willa Mae graced us with her presence,” Realmuto said in the post.
The Phillies along former players including Shane Victorino congratulated the couple.
But this isn’t the first time the couple celebrated a birth and an All-Star selection within the same week.
In 2018, Realmuto was the lone All-Star representative for the Miami Marlins, just two days after the birth of his first child, Gracie Lane.
After a few days of welcoming and celebrating, Realmuto and the rest of the Phillies return to the field on Friday to start a three-series with the Washington Nationals.