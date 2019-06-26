



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As officials continue to search for the cause of Friday’s massive explosion at a South Philadelphia refinery, new reports say Philadelphia Energy Solutions will seek to permanently shut down the refinery.

The news of PES’s potential refinery closure comes on the heels of an investigation launched Monday. The city’s fire marshal’s office joined federal investigators from OSHA, the ATF and the U.S. Chemical Safety Board to look into the cause of Friday’s fire and explosions. Sources say that investigation could take months or even years given the instability of the structures that need to be examined.

“We still have a pretty large, operational footprint down there in the fire department, our hazmat task force is 24-7, 365,” Philadelphia Fire Department Commissioner Adam Thiel said.

Around 4 a.m. Friday, cell phone video captured a huge fireball exploding into the sky above the refinery. PES later confirmed the fire started in a unit used to create a component for high octane gas. It was finally extinguished Saturday afternoon after raging for more than 24 hours.

In a news conference Tuesday, Mayor Jim Kenney addressed air quality concerns in the aftermath of the fire.

“Philadelphia Fire Department hazmat unit and the city’s department of public health continues to monitor the air quality around the refinery, there are no findings that would suggest a threat to public health as a result of the fire,” Kenney said on Tuesday.

Despite repeated assurances of the air quality from city and company officials. Protesters showed up outside the PES refinery Tuesday, demanding accountability after two fires there in the past few weeks. They also called for the refinery to be shut down for health and safety reasons.

Sources with knowledge of the company’s plans tell Reuters these protestors may soon get their wish.