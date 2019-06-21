PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The South Philadelphia refinery explosion and fire could end up costing all of us at the pump. Philadelphia is an important regional regional hub and the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery is the largest on the East coast.
Some say the fire could add five to 10 cents to a gallon, just as we go into the peak of the summer driving season.
“When you have a refinery responsible for 27% of the crude oil and gasoline that goes up and down the East coast, that could be a big story,” Jana Tidwell, with AAA Mid-Atlantic, said.
It’s unclear how long the refinery will be offline but AAA says any price increase will likely be short-lived.