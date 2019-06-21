  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, South Philadelphia refinery explosion


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The South Philadelphia refinery explosion and fire could end up costing all of us at the pump. Philadelphia is an important regional regional hub and the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery is the largest on the East coast.

Credit: CBS3

Some say the fire could add five to 10 cents to a gallon, just as we go into the peak of the summer driving season.

“When you have a refinery responsible for 27% of the crude oil and gasoline that goes up and down the East coast, that could be a big story,” Jana Tidwell, with AAA Mid-Atlantic, said.

Philadelphia Councilwoman Calls For South Philadelphia Refinery To Be Shut Down As Fire Continues To Burn Following Explosion

It’s unclear how long the refinery will be offline but AAA says any price increase will likely be short-lived.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s