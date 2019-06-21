PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A major explosion rocked a South Philadelphia oil refinery, sparking a massive fire early Friday morning. Video of the Philadelphia Energy Solutions oil refinery shows as it burns right into the early morning sky.

Neighbors near scene at Passyunk Ave says the whole sky lit up orange and yellow when explosion happened in Southwest Philly@CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/PwHQJCgADj — Chantee Lans CBS Philadelphia (@ChanteeLans) June 21, 2019

The fire broke out at the 150-year-old refinery complex on the 3100 block of Passyunk Avenue, just after 4 a.m. and reached three-alarms, Philadelphia Fire Department Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said during a press conference Friday morning.

Murphy said a vat of butane exploded at Philadelphia Energy Solutions, sparking the fire. The flames were contained to a single refinery but as of 7 a.m. fire crews were still battling the blaze.

There were no reported injuries but one employee at the refinery complained of chest pains. They were treated at the scene.

Residents nearby were asked to shelter-in-place due to smoke in the area. The shelter-in-place was lifted around 7 a.m. after a test determined the air in the area was clear. PES will continue to monitor air quality.

Residents are still being asked to avoid the area of Passyunk and 26th Street due to amount of fire apparatus and first responders.

⚠️ UPDATE: Philadelphia Fire Department announces that the shelter-in-place request in portions of South Philadelphia has been lifted. Please avoid area near Passyunk and 26th Street due to amount of fire apparatus and first responders. https://t.co/kQeZmUd4Rs — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) June 21, 2019

Residents heard and felt explosions and flames shot into the sky, turning night into day.

Incredible video of the explosion at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery in South Philly … https://t.co/k6bkVgL5ix — Jim Donovan (@jimdonovancbs3) June 21, 2019

The cause of the fire is still unclear. It’s the second fire at the refinery in one month, following a June 10 fire in which no injuries were reported.

According to its website, the complex produces 335,000 barrels of crude oil daily. Philadelphia Energy Solutions says the oil refining complex is the largest on the U.S. Eastern Seaboard.

The incident briefly closed the Platt Bridge in both directions, a portion of I-76 and area bridges. They have since reopened.