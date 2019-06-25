WATCH LIVE:Officials Provide Update On South Philadelphia Refinery Explosion, Fire
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mayor Jim Kenney and Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel will be holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss last Friday’s refinery explosion in South Philadelphia. Philadelphia Energy Solutions confirmed the fire started in a unit to create a component for high octane gas.

A huge fireball lit up the sky around 4 a.m. Friday after a fire and explosions erupted inside one of the refinery’s butane tanks.

The fire raged for more than 24 hours and was finally extinguished Saturday afternoon. Multiple tests conducted by the city’s Department of Public Health over the past several days determined the air quality to be normal and posed no threat to public health.

Five people suffered minor injuries, but are going to be OK.

The press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Members of the public with questions can call the PES Community Information Hotline at ‪‪215-339-7300.

