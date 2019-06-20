BREAKING:Severe Flooding Leads To A State Of Emergency In Burlington, Camden And Gloucester Counties
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Lumberton news, New Jersey Weather


LUMBERTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency for Burlington, Camden and Gloucester Counties due to severe flooding. Dozens of roads are closed due to the high water.

“Our top priority is the safety [of] our residents,” said Murphy. “We have activated the State Emergency Operations Center as of 6:00 a.m. this morning and are deploying resources and personnel to help with recovery efforts.”

(credit: CBS3)

In Lumberton, all residents along the Rancocas Creek are urged to evacuate and a shelter is open at the municipal building.

In Southampton Township, around 60 homes have been evacuated and the township has opened a reception center for affected residents.

Around 1,600 residents in PSE&G territory are without power due to the storm damage.

More severe weather is expected this afternoon, so officials are advising residents to keep safety in mind while traveling.

The next high tide will be at 5:49 p.m. on the Delaware River and at 7:46 p.m. on the Rancocas Creek.

