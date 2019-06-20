WEATHER ALERTFlash Flood Watch In Effect Until 1 AM Friday
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Westville News


WESTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) – Homes in Westville, New Jersey are being evacuated due to flooding. Eyewitness News was along Center Street where residents were removed by boat.

New Jersey Weather: Homes Evacuated In Westville Township Due To Flooding

Flash flooding caused standing water as high as car roofs, cutting people off from the street.

Residents say this is the worst flooding they’ve seen in decades.

First responders are working to get everyone out safely.

