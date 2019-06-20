Comments
WESTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) – Homes in Westville, New Jersey are being evacuated due to flooding. Eyewitness News was along Center Street where residents were removed by boat.
Flash flooding caused standing water as high as car roofs, cutting people off from the street.
Residents say this is the worst flooding they’ve seen in decades.
First responders are working to get everyone out safely.