BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) – Heavy rains and flooding are causing a traffic mess for drivers in parts of South Jersey on Thursday morning. Crews are working to rescue people from their cars trapped in floodwaters after Wednesday night’s heavy rains.
I-295 in Bellmawr, New Jersey was closed around 4 a.m. due to flooding. Traffic is backed up for miles in both directions as drivers wait for the water to recede.
Eyewitness News cameras also spotted several water rescues overnight, including along Route 130 in Collingswood.
The flooding has also caused PATCO to suspend service.
“Several stations flooded & track ballast (stone that holds track in place) in some areas washed away. Repairs/inspections underway,” tweeted PATCO.