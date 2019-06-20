BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) – Heavy rains and flooding are causing a traffic mess for drivers in parts of South Jersey on Thursday morning. Crews are working to rescue people from their cars trapped in floodwaters after Wednesday night’s heavy rains.

I-295 in Bellmawr, New Jersey was closed around 4 a.m. due to flooding. Traffic is backed up for miles in both directions as drivers wait for the water to recede.

SB I-295 (right) @ Black Horse Pike finally moving after 2+ hour closure. Floodwaters beginning to recede. NB traffic (left) still at a standstill, but some drivers are taking chances and driving through standing water onto exit 28 ramp on their own. @CBSPhilly #cbs3weather pic.twitter.com/mPllObtaO7 — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) June 20, 2019

People getting restless on I-295 @ Black Horse Pike in #Bellmawr where all lanes have been closed in both directions since 4am due to flooding & cars stranded in the roadway. Traffic backed up for miles as cars must wait for the standing water to recede. @CBSPhilly #cbs3weather pic.twitter.com/8lKlYr6Aau — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) June 20, 2019

Eyewitness News cameras also spotted several water rescues overnight, including along Route 130 in Collingswood.

The flooding has also caused PATCO to suspend service.

“Several stations flooded & track ballast (stone that holds track in place) in some areas washed away. Repairs/inspections underway,” tweeted PATCO.