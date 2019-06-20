  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Weather


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thursday morning will begin with a few lingering showers from the front moving through the night before. Highs will be in the 80s and a lot of moisture in the air will cause it to feel oppressive outside.

By the afternoon, Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs of New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware will be under a slight risk of severe weather. Strong to severe storms will occur after 2 p.m. into the evening hours.

Credit: CBS3

The greatest threat is damaging winds, but heavy rainfall, frequent lightening and the chance for an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Wet roads and heavy rainfall will impact your commute home tomorrow evening, so make sure to plan accordingly and drive safe.

By Friday, expect a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures near 80 degrees. Dew points will be lower than Thursday, initiating comfortable conditions.

Credit: CBS3

Starting Friday, we will have a dry, sunny weekend, which is a perfect start to summer.

