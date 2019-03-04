



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Bryce Harper signing with the Philadelphia Phillies has fans dreaming big. Game tickets are selling and so too are jerseys. Sports books are preparing for an onslaught of believers too.

As the excitement for Harper continues to grow, so are the number of bets on the Phillies.

Sports betting is relatively new to the Philadelphia area and so is Harper.

Mark Rescigno, a fan, placed a bet on the Phillies winning the World Series on Monday.

“Everybody’s excited. We was down there today trying to buy tickets, the line was wrapped around the corner,” Rescigno said. I got my daughter a jersey. The store was packed.”

With all the excitement surrounding Harper’s deal with the Phillies, Harper’s decision may actually good for the gambling industry in the area.

While people can’t bet on Phillies games just yet, they can bet on the futures.

“Harper deal is very good for business,” a Parx Casino employee said. “You can bet championships, division championships and World Series championships.”

As Philadelphia prepares for Harper’s arrival, Park Casino’s South Philadelphia Turf Club is preparing for the bets.

“They’ve got Bryce Harper now,” Rescigno said, “and I think they’re going to win the World Series.”

People will be able to start place bets on actual games later in the spring.

Opening Day is three weeks away when the Phillies host the Braves at Citizens Bank Park on March 28.