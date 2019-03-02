



By: Alyssa Adams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Bryce Harper is Philly’s guy. The city of Philadelphia has arguably one of the strongest and most loyal fan bases in the country. When it comes to supporting their teams, having a player who is committed to the city means the world to them.

The Phillies just signed Bryce Harper to a 13-year deal with no opt-outs and a no trade clause.

If the 13-year deal doesn’t scream, “I’m Philly’s guy,” Harper’s press conference Saturday afternoon does.

When Bryce Harper was formally introduced to the Phillies Nation, one thing was clear – he made his decision based on where he could spend the rest of his career, not who would give him the most money (per year).

“I want to be part of this organization, I don’t want to go anywhere else, I want to be part of this family, this Phillie[s] nation, like I said through the bumps, bruises, goods and bads, I want to be here,” Harper said.

Phillies Introduce All-Star Outfielder Bryce Harper In Clearwater

Harper didn’t choose the most money, he didn’t take the deal that would keep him on the west coast – near his Las Vegas hometown. He chose the deal based on the organization that would give him the chance to “dig his roots.”

“I wanted to be able to dig my roots somewhere through the good, the bad, through the ups and downs of a team, an organization,” Harper said.

Philly, He. Chose. You.

You now have another player committing the bulk of his career to your city and should soon be added to your list of Philadelphia sports greats.

Remember what it was like every season watching Brian Dawkins take the field for the Eagles? What about the Dr. J days for the Sixers? Are you already missing Wayne Simmonds? And you can’t possibly forget the Chase Utley, Jimmy Rollins, and Ryan Howard era for the Phillies?

For the younger fans who don’t remember those days, your time is now. Bryce Harper is committed to you – the fans who are going to stand behind him cheering this team on every step of the way.

‘Baseball About To Be Fun Again’: Phillies Fans Explode On Social Media After Bryce Harper Signing

“I know those fans behind me, they have my back as well, so that’s what it’s all about,” Harper told Eyewitness News.

The All-Star outfielder is yours and he can’t wait to call Citizens Bank Park home.

“I’m very excited to go into that ballpark and call it my home field and I’m excited to be there for 81 games a year for the next 13,” Harper added.

Hey Bryce, in case you didn’t know, Philly is excited for you to call Citizens Bank Park home as well.