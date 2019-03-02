



MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (CBS) – There is no question Phillies fans are fired up about the newest Fightin’ Phil. One young super fan found the news hard to believe and his reaction was caught on camera.

Meet Tyler Barnett, an 8-year-old who’s been playing and following baseball for at least three years. Two things are for certain – Barnett’s dream of being a baseball player and his love for Bryce Harper.

Hey @phillies fan can you get this video out. My son beat cancer and has has waited for this moment since free agency started. #losthiseyebutnotthefight pic.twitter.com/KyYIVHscLc — bill barnett (@billbarnettjr) March 2, 2019

That video went viral after it was announced that Harper, a six-time All-Star outfielder, was coming to the Philadelphia Phillies.

“I was really happy after she said 13 years,” Barnett told Eyewitness News.

Barnett’s mom, Lindsey, surprised him with the news after he got off his school bus from Howard Yocum Elementary School in Maple Shade, New Jersey.

“I knew that he would be ecstatic so I wanted to record his reaction,” Lindsey Barnett said.

The 8-year-old’s reaction was posted to Twitter and quickly grabbed more than 130,000 views.

“Yeah, pretty crazy since my husband posted it last night,” Lindsey Barnett said.

The video reached the Phillies, who shared it during Saturday’s press conference with Harper.

Tyler went viral by just being who he is, a true 💯 Philadelphia fan!! He kicked cancer’s butt and now he’s giving out #patientpouches to help give little patients a little patience while they fight cancer. #raiseawareness #phillies #bryceharper #tyler https://t.co/fUaNZIQPs3 — T&B Foundation (@TandBFoundation) March 2, 2019

Harper saw the second grader’s reaction from Clearwater, Florida, on national TV.

“I don’t know what Bryce Harper was thinking,” Tyler Barnett said, “but I think he was thinking, ‘This kid must be really happy about me coming to the Phillies.”

“Tyler was freaking out, watching Bryce Harper watch him,” Lindsey Barnett said. “It was pretty awesome.”

When Harper’s contract ends in 13 years, Tyler Barnett will be 21 years old.

The Phillies surprised him with tickets to their home opener.

That’s on March 28 against the Atlanta Braves.