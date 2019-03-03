



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Bryce Harper is already breaking records as a Philadelphia Phillie, and not just with his $330 million contract. His jersey is doing the talking.

According to Fanatics, Harper’s No. 3 jersey broke the sales record for the best 24-hour period of any player in any sport after a jersey launch.

Phillies merchandise increased 5,000 percent vs. the same day of last year, per Fanatics.

Fanatics, at its Easton, Pennsylvania, location, began making Harper merchandise the moment the Phillies introduced the former NL MVP on Saturday.

Bryce Harper Phillies Jerseys Already Selling Big At Citizens Bank Park

Harper jerseys and merchandise can also be bought on MLB’s official team store.

The Phillies host the Atlanta Braves on March 28 at Citizens Bank Park on Opening Day.