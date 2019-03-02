



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Bryce Harper hysteria has reached fever pitch. The Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday introduced the star right fielder and shortly after, the merchandise went flying off the shelf.

Fans have been clamoring to get their hands on Harper merchandise. Now that the superstar will be wearing No. 3 and the team officially introduced him, the Harper jerseys are selling fast.

Harper passed his physical Friday and officially signed a record 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies. In less than a month, the 26-year-old will be playing right field at Citizens Bank Park.

Shortly after Saturday afternoon’s press conference in Clearwater, Florida, the Phillies began selling Harper merchandise – both online and at the team’s Majestic Clubhouse Store. Fans can buy Harper merchandise online at MLB’s official team store.

🚨This is not a drill! #BryceHarper Phillies tees and jerseys now available for sale at the ballpark. Extended hours 8am-8pm. 🥳 pic.twitter.com/GvusXa2xuh — @PhilliesMCS (@PhilliesMCS) March 2, 2019

Eyewitness News caught up with fans at Citizens Bank Park who rushed to pick up their jerseys, many of which were hot off the presses.

“This is so exciting,” said a Phillies fan. “We watched the press conference at home. Got in the car, came here and got out jersey. There it is.”

“It’s nice to have baseball back in the city and it matters,” another fan said. “It’ll matter this summer.”

“I’m glad to see him here,” another Phillies fan said. “I think it’s going to be like ’08 and filling up the ballpark again and we’re going back to winning ways, so I’m really happy about that.”

The Majestic Clubhouse Store opened at 10 a.m. on Saturday but extended its hours until 8 p.m.

It opens Sunday morning at 8 a.m.